Wake Forest’s offense went from one that committed three turnovers in the first 7½ games to one that committed six straight in a nightmare of third quarter.

Those turnovers led to five touchdowns — the first and last were pick-6s — and to Louisville’s 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.

“They completely outcoached us, completely outplayed us,” coach Dave Clawson said. “They won both sides of the line of scrimmage, they won on the perimeter. I mean, that was a thorough ass-kicking.”

Wake Forest (6-2, 2-2 ACC) had committed five turnovers this season, and one of those was a muffed punt and another was a fumble by defensive end Jasheen Davis last week.

The parade of giveaways didn’t stop at six — Wake’s second-team offense committed two more in the fourth quarter, making the Deacons the second team this season to commit eight turnovers in a game (Miami committed eight last week against Duke).

The avalanche of turnovers started with Kei’Trel Clark’s 46-yard pick-6 less than a minute into the second half, as he jumped a sideline route from Sam Hartman to A.T. Perry.

The next two turnovers were strip-sack fumbles, one of which led to a 52-yard touchdown run by Tiyon Evans.

Hartman’s second of three interceptions came at the end of a sustained drive when the score was still manageable, at 27-14. But his pass over the middle caromed high into the air and was picked off by Monty Montgomery, who lateralled to a defensive back who returned the interception to the 9-yard line.

Malik Cunningham scored on the next play, a 9-yard run. Another strip-sack was the cause of the fifth turnover, and that was converted into a touchdown on a 28-yard pass from receiver Braden Smith to receiver Jaelin Carter two plays later.

Louisville’s final touchdown of a third quarter that will live in infamy for Wake Forest was a 90-yard pick-6 by Quincy Riley as time in the quarter expired.

“We’re always a team that has taken care of the football,” Clawson said. “We started getting loose with it (against) Army and we were loose with it (against) BC and it bit us in the ass today.”

A seventh turnover, after every starter was removed, was added in the fourth quarter when Zach Vaughan snapped the ball to Mitch Griffis while he was looking toward the sideline.

The Deacons found themselves in an early hole — 13-0 to be exact, but it could’ve been worse — and managed to climb out of it with a 14-13 lead at halftime.

Justice Ellison capped nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with a hard-nosed 3-yard touchdown run to get Wake Forest on the scoreboard. It was a drive that confirmed Wake Forest had a pulse for this game, and the key play was a 25-yard pass down the seam to a leaping Blake Whiteheart on the second play, putting the Deacons on Louisville’s side of the 50 for the first time.

Wake’s defense forced a three-and-out and momentum kept rolling for the Deacons with a nine-play, 73-yard drive that ended with Hartman’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Jahmal Banks on third-and-14. The Hartman-to-Banks connection shined again with a back-shoulder throw a couple of plays after Banks was pleading with officials for a penalty when Christian Turner was suplexed at the end of a run.

It’s possible to start games worse than Wake Forest did — though the disaster of a third quarter makes that feel like child’s play in hindsight.

Louisville led 13-0 less than a minute into the second quarter after Cunningham scored on a 1-yard QB keeper. To that point, the Cardinals had outgained Wake Forest 193-9, having settled for 29- and 39-yard field goals by James Turner on their first two drives.

Part of Louisville’s offensive success had to do with Rondell Bothroyd suffering an injury early in the first quarter. The fifth-year defensive end and captain didn’t return to the game.