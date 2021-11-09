Kenneth Dicks III no longer on team

Kenneth Dicks III is no longer on Wake Forest's football team, a member of the school's athletics department confirmed Tuesday night.

Dicks was in his fourth season at Wake Forest and played in one game this season, the season opener against Old Dominion. He played eight snaps against the Monarchs and had one tackle.

The 6-foot, 203-pound cornerback played in 21 total games at Wake Forest and was mostly seen on special teams. He played in four games in 2018 to retain a redshirt, and then played in 12 of 13 games in the 2019 season -- in which he had six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Dicks is no longer listed on the team's roster; he was on it as recently as last week.