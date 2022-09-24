WINSTON-SALEM -- Kobie Turner, in the end, did his job.

The Wake Forest defensive lineman gave his team a pivot point that ultimately didn’t pan out on Saturday. Just after Clemson’s second-overtime touchdown, with the teams required to go for 2-point conversions after scores, Turner freed himself enough to swat down D.J. Uiagalelei’s pass.

No. 21 Wake Forest had a final shot to win. But the valiant effort ended with a heave for the Deacons’ last play, sealing a 51-45 loss to No. 5 Clemson as the ball hit the ground. The top-25 matchup was the closest game between the two programs since Wake Forest hired Dave Clawson ahead of the 2014 season. Up to this point, no game had been within 14.

Turner, a Richmond transfer, said when his attempted move didn’t break him free, he zeroed in on Uiagalelei’s eyes. He wanted to help contain the scramble risk. But when he saw the quarterback lock onto a receiver, he also saw his chance.

“That was a huge boost of energy because that’s a big play in the game, and had the offense been able to score, then at least we’re going to another overtime or we’re winning the game,” Turner said. “So that was an incredible moment, to come back from having them score a touchdown to be able to make another big play to put us in a position to be able to and fight for that game.”

The play was of many where a defense that started slowly found moments to keep the Deacons on target. Clawson called the game a matchup where neither team could defend the deep ball, and it was true of Wake Forest early: Clemson’s second drive featured a 30-yard pass on a 3rd-and-21, followed by a 41-yard touchdown pass from Uiagalelei to Brannon Spector.

But that defense fought back enough, finding ways to contend with a Clemson team that was red hot on third downs (16-of-23). Wake Forest gave up 182 yards to the Clemson offense in the first quarter alone. They held them to almost as many yards in the entire second half (195).

As the first half ended, with Wake Forest working its way into striking distance, the Deacons found some success by bringing pressure. Uiagalelei, who finished with 371 passing yards and five touchdowns, faced some collapsing pockets ahead of halftime. That carried over to the second half too. The Deacons crashed in, finally securing their first sack in the fourth quarter with a combination of Malik Mustapha and Tyler Williams.

The drive ended in a field goal, making it a 38-38 game, to give Wake Forest the final full drive in regulation. Turner said the team had a couple of sets where they could generate more pressure. And when those started to connect, the confidence picked up.

“Once we started pulling them out, it started to hit and we started to get to the quarterback a little bit,” Turner said. “We were really able to get them off the spots in the second and third quarters.”

The game will live as a classic. Two offenses responding and feeding off one another while the defenses try to hang on. The stats will not read as a banner defensive day for Wake Forest: Clemson racked up a season-high point total and 559 total yards. The Tigers also torched what had been a strong start to the season as a third-down defense for the Deacons. They entered the matchup allowing only 10 conversions on 48 chances.

But a unit down multiple players with starting experience in the defensive backs group -- cornerback Caelen Carson and safety Brendon Harris didn’t play, and starting nickelback Coby Davis was lost against Vanderbilt with an ACL tear -- hit the pressure points it needed to give its offense the chance to win.

“Our kids played so hard, and so did Clemson’s,” Clawson said postgame. “Those are two really good football teams that just went back and forth. The effort was great on both sides.”