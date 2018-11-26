Our best promotion ever is back! While supplies last, new annual subscribers to Deacons Illustrated will get a FREE gift code for $99 worth of team gear at the Rivals Fan Shop.

So you get the best coverage of Wake Forest football and basketball recruiting, PLUS $99 worth of Georgia Tech gear from our store.

Read our Recruiting Nuggets, Updates and Film Breakdowns and message boards. We are the Oldest pay message board covering Wake Forest athletics. Join Deacons Illustrated and see why coaches and players alike read it every day. See why this community has been the epicenter of the Wake Forestfanbase for over a decade.

No one breaks as much news as Deacons Illustrated. No one gives you more scoop. Now, no one gives you more gear.

**** New members SIGN UP HERE ****

Please ensure your email address is valid; Rivals needs it to contact you with your gift card. The promo code 99Cyber must be entered in order to take advantage of the offer.

Need help? If you need help, please contact us at KellyHQuinlan@yahoo.com

*****

Rules and restrictions:

- This offer is for new annual subscriptions only or current monthly subscribers who want to upgrade to annual (directions below).

- Please provide a valid and current email address

- Please allow up to four days for delivery of your code to the email address you provided.

- Please use the promo code “99Cyber” to enroll in the promotion

- Offer is valid only while supplies last.

**** Already have a free Deacons Illustrated registered account but are not a subscriber? SIGN UP HERE

**** Current Jacketsonline monthly subscribers who want to upgrade to annual:

- Go this link: https://wakeforest.rivals.com/users/subscriptions

- Verify your password

- Click on the 'subscriptions' tab

- See the team site subscription module and click 'upgrade'

- Verify billing information

- Enter promo code: 99Cyber (see below image)

- Click 'Check Now' on promo code to verify correct input

- Click 'Upgrade to Annual' button



