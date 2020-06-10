WINSTON-SALEM, N.C – The Wake Forest men’s basketball team has officially added Jalen Johnson to its roster. The Durham, N.C. native joins the Deacs as a graduate transfer from the University of Tennessee where he earned a degree in Communication Studies last December.

“Jalen is a very mature young man and brings valuable big-game experience to Wake Forest,” said Coach Forbes. “He understands what success looks like and I expect him to provide leadership to our team on and off the court. He is a gifted offensive player and will be an excellent addition to our University community.”

In 2019-20, Johnson played in all 31 games (two starts) for Tennessee, averaged 3.5 ppg. and 2.0 rpg. in 15.7 minutes. The Durham, N.C. native was an 85 percent free-throw shooter and 22 of his 34 made field goals came from beyond the arc. He scored in double figures twice (13 at Mississippi State; 11 at Missouri). Against the Bulldogs, he made three made three-pointers and tallied career bests in assists (5) and steals (4). As a sophomore in 2018-19, Johnson played in 26 games and shot 48 percent from the field and 45 percent from three. He appeared in 13 contests during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2017-18.

Prior to his arrival in Knoxville, Johnson played high school ball at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, N.C. where he was a member of two state championship teams. During his junior campaign, Johnson averaged 12 points and six rebounds while he led the Trojans to a No. 21 finish in the USA Today “Super 25” national rankings. Johnson comes from an athletic family as his mother was a member of the track and field team at North Carolina and his father was an All-American track and field athlete at East Carolina.

Johnson joins Jonah Antonio and Daivien Williamson as the third transfer to Wake under head coach Steve Forbes.