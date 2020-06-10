News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-10 12:26:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Johnson Added to Demon Deacon Roster

Staff Reports
Special to Deacons Illustrated

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C – The Wake Forest men’s basketball team has officially added Jalen Johnson to its roster. The Durham, N.C. native joins the Deacs as a graduate transfer from the University of Tennessee where he earned a degree in Communication Studies last December.


Jalen Johnson joins Daivien Williamson and Jonah Antonio as newcomers added to the Wake Forest roster under head coach Steve Forbes.
Jalen Johnson joins Daivien Williamson and Jonah Antonio as newcomers added to the Wake Forest roster under head coach Steve Forbes. (Mark Zerof/USAToday)

“Jalen is a very mature young man and brings valuable big-game experience to Wake Forest,” said Coach Forbes. “He understands what success looks like and I expect him to provide leadership to our team on and off the court. He is a gifted offensive player and will be an excellent addition to our University community.”

In 2019-20, Johnson played in all 31 games (two starts) for Tennessee, averaged 3.5 ppg. and 2.0 rpg. in 15.7 minutes. The Durham, N.C. native was an 85 percent free-throw shooter and 22 of his 34 made field goals came from beyond the arc. He scored in double figures twice (13 at Mississippi State; 11 at Missouri). Against the Bulldogs, he made three made three-pointers and tallied career bests in assists (5) and steals (4). As a sophomore in 2018-19, Johnson played in 26 games and shot 48 percent from the field and 45 percent from three. He appeared in 13 contests during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2017-18.

Prior to his arrival in Knoxville, Johnson played high school ball at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, N.C. where he was a member of two state championship teams. During his junior campaign, Johnson averaged 12 points and six rebounds while he led the Trojans to a No. 21 finish in the USA Today “Super 25” national rankings. Johnson comes from an athletic family as his mother was a member of the track and field team at North Carolina and his father was an All-American track and field athlete at East Carolina.

Johnson joins Jonah Antonio and Daivien Williamson as the third transfer to Wake under head coach Steve Forbes.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}