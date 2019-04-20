WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. –Wake Forest freshman forward Jaylen Hoard announced Saturday (Apr. 20) that he will remain in the 2019 NBA Draft and begin his professional career.

“I had an incredible time at Wake Forest,” said Hoard. “I want to thank Coach Manning and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play here. I am grateful for everything they have taught me. It was a great experience and I am now excited to continue my journey at the next level.”

Hoard ranked second on the team in scoring at 13.1 points per game and led the team in rebounding at 7.6 per game last season. His seven double-doubles were fifth-most by a freshman in Wake Forest history, eclipsed only by Tim Duncan (13), Al-Farouq Aminu (10), Rodney Rogers (8) and James Johnson (8), all eventual first-round NBA selections. He joined Dickie Hemric as the only Demon Deacon to have a pair of 20-point/15-rebound games as a freshman.

"We wish Jaylen luck as he begins his professional career," said head coach Danny Manning. "He is a talented player who we saw develop throughout his freshman season. We know he has a bright future ahead of him and we are excited to see what he accomplishes at the next level."