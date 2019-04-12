WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest announced Friday (April 12) the resignation of assistant men’s basketball coach Jamill Jones. Jones had been on leave from the school since August 10.



“I believe it is in the best interest of both the team and me personally that I resign from my position,” said Jones. “It is my sincerest hope and desire that stepping down now will allow the student-athletes, coaches and administration at Wake Forest to focus fully on their studies and on the season ahead, without distraction, while I focus all of my attention and energy on resolving my legal case.”

Jones joined the Wake Forest staff in May of 2017 after one season as an assistant coach at UCF. He also previously served as an assistant coach at VCU and Florida Gulf Coast.

“This decision is in the best interest for both our program and Jamill. I appreciate everyone on our staff who took on extra responsibilities during Jamill’s leave and we are committed to finding a great addition to complete our coaching staff,” head coach Danny Manning said.

“Our heartfelt condolences remain with Sandor Szabo’s family and friends,” said Manning.