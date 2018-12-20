WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Wake Forest men’s basketball team announced Thursday (Dec. 20) that freshman guard Jamie Lewis will transfer from the university. Last week, he had been placed on leave from the program. A native of Atlanta, Lewis appeared in eight regular season games off the bench for the Demon Deacons this season, scoring three points. He missed the Nov. 2 exhibition game vs. Belmont Abbey while on an academic leave and missed Monday’s game against Davidson while on leave from the program. Wake Forest returns to action on Saturday (Dec. 22) as it visits No. 3 Tennessee. The game will tip-off at 12 p.m. and air on ESPN2.