WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Wake Forest men’s basketball team announced Thursday (Dec. 13) that freshman guard Jamie Lewis is on leave from the program. He will not practice with the team or play in games while on the leave.

“We know that it is in Jamie’s best interest to take a leave at this time,” said head coach Danny Manning. “We support him in this process that will hopefully allow him to succeed as a student-athlete in the near future.”

A native of Atlanta, Lewis appeared in all eight regular season games off the bench for the Demon Deacons this season, scoring three points. He missed the Nov. 2 exhibition game vs. Belmont Abbey while on an academic leave.

Wake Forest returns to action on Monday (Dec. 17) as it hosts Davidson. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. and air on ESPNU.