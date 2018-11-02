WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. –The Wake Forest men’s basketball team announced Friday that freshman guard Jamie Lewis has been placed on academic leave. He will not play in games during the leave, but will continue to practice with the team.

“Jamie is not meeting the academic expectations that I have of our student-athletes,” said head coach Danny Manning. “The leave will be lifted once I feel that he is meeting those expectations.”

Wake Forest opens the 2018-19 season Friday night with an exhibition contest against Belmont Abbey. The regular season begins on Nov. 10 as the Demon Deacons host North Carolina A&T.