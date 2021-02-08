 DeaconsIllustrated - Isaac enters the portal
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-08 13:17:41 -0600') }} football

Isaac enters the portal

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

After three seasons at Wake Forest, athlete Isaiah Isaac has entered the transfer portal. Isaac a former Buford HS (Ga.) standout played both receiver and defensive back for the Deacs in 2019 and 2020 but saw limited action. He played 31 snaps over three games for the Deacs.

