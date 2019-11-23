1. Jamie Newman rebounded as nicely as any Wake fan could have hoped for

Jamie Newman, as well as nearly the entire Wake Forest offense, struggled last weekend against Clemson. Newman's rebound, numerically? 14-25 passing, 284 yards and 1 TD 29 attempts (!) for 144 yards, and 1 TD. He out-gained the entire Duke offense on Saturday night under the lights. During the first half, it seemed the strategy was actually for him to run the ball as much as possible, and with the weather the way it was, who could blame them? It worked, and it opened up passing lanes at the same time. Mistakes were still made, yes, but the ability for Newman, and the entire offense, to come back from their performance against Clemson, and put up over 600 yards of total offense was impressive.

2. Ja'Cquez Williams has filled Strnad's role admirably

Strnad's injury has created an achilles heel of sorts for the Wake defense, at least from the standpoint of players not being in position, taking bad angles, making the wrong reads, etc. Enter Ja'Cquez Williams, who finished the game with 10 tackles (7 solo) 1 TFL, and 1 sack. Nearly every play when Duke didn't get near the second level, Williams was either around the ball, or making the tackle. He wasn't alone when it came to players stepping up on Saturday (hello, Carlos Basham) but the ability to fill in the role as admirably as he has, is impressive. Speaking of Basham, he made the most of his 4 total tackles, with 2.5 of them being sacks. Between the sacks, and a forced fumble, it was a successful senior night.

3. So, too, has Kendall Hinton with Washington and Surratt out

Wake hadn't been able to effectively pass the ball the past two weeks. That was not the case this time around, in large part to Kendall Hinton's contributions. Talk about a whirlwind of emotions. After going through senior night last season, entering the transfer portal, for him to play the role he did in a game the way he did is.. something. Hinton caught 6 of Newman's 14 completions, and finished the game with 189 yards receiving, to go along with his first touchdown since the opening game of the season. Of Newman's 25 pass attempts, 11 of them were intended for Hinton. Hinton's biggest play, from a big-picture standpoint, came in the fourth quarter when Jamie Newman went down with what looked like it could have been a serious injury, rather than burning Sam Hartman's redshirt, Hinton filled in and took the ball on a QB keeper. Newman would then return the next play.

4. The Orange Bowl dream for Wake fans may not be dead yet

Going into the Virginia Tech game earlier this month, the buzz was loud. The Orange Bowl reps were interested, and yet another stage for head coach Dave Clawson to prove his worth was ahead. A loss in Blacksburg, followed by an embarassing loss at Clemson had many thinking that the prestigous bowl was out of the question. Not so fast, my friend. This is where the chaos that has gone on around the conference helps the Deacs, as teams like Miami, (lol FIU lol) Pitt, UNC, and Florida State have struggled in the second half of the season as well. Virginia Tech is likely the biggest threat to the Demon Deacs at this time, especially if they are able to beat UVA next weekend, setting themselves up for a matchup against Clemson in Charlotte. Wake will play Syracuse, and then be idle the following weekend. More chaos awaits.

5. Special teams remain special, but Sciba is officially record-breaking