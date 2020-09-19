DeaconsIllustrated - INSTANT ANALYSIS: Wake Forest can't keep up, fall 45-42 to NC State

Following the season-opener against Clemson last weekend, many fans didn't quite know what to expect from their Demon Deacons this season. Starting out 0-1 was almost a given. 0-2? Not so much. That's where Dave Clawson and the rest of the staff for the Demon Deacons find themselves going into next weekend's 12pm kickoff against Notre Dame. Let's get to the three biggest things to note moving forward.

1. The offensive identity includes a HEAVY dose of the running attack led by Kenneth Walker

Last week against Clemson, the Deacs' offense was only able to put together a net total of 37 yards rushing. That was pretty clearly in their game-plan of things to improve going into the battle against NC State on Saturday night, and it worked. Walker led the way, rushing for over 130 yards and three TD. He played a large role in the offense last season as a freshman, but this season due to departures (and COVID) has been thrust into a more regular role. Walker did not disappoint, from rom taking and executing running angles, to rarely being tackled on first contact, Walker is a critical player, both for the present and for the future.

2. The loss of Jamie Newman may have been overstated

Now that Sam Hartman has had a chance to play against an opponent not named Clemson, fans have been able to get a much closer look at his ability, both as a leader in the huddle and on the field. Hartman finished the game on Saturday going 23-36 for 236 yards and 1 TD. He is much more protective of the ball than Newman was at times, and though his stats aren't going to open any eyes, the zero turnovers is certainly something that fans are hoping becomes the norm. His arm strength is maybe the biggest thing about his game that does not get talked about enough, along with his ability to make plays when they are needed the most Time and time again, when the offense needed a big play, Hartman and Walker stepped up, they just ended up being unable to stop the Wolfpack's offense in the end.

3. The loss of the others may have been understated