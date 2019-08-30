Utah State came into Friday night's game against Wake Forest on a very short list among G5 programs to watch this season. Led by QB Jordan Love, and LB David Woodward, the Demon Deacons were tested on both sides of the ball on Friday night. In the end, the Demon Deacons prevailed, defeating Utah State 38-35 to begin the season 1-0. Here are the four main takeaways. NOTE: S Nasir Greer was ejected in the fourth quarter for targeting, and will miss the first half of the next game.

1. There will be no further competition at QB..

Going into the game, even some of the analysts on the ACC Network were saying that they wouldn't be surprised to see more than one QB play for Wake, and to be blunt, they didn't seem sold on the fact Jamie Newman was the man for the job. Newman earned the right to be QB1, finishing the game with 437 yards of total offense, and four total touchdowns. Leading the team down the field on the final drive of the game was impressive, and to say he has the full trust of his head coach, and offensive coordinator, would be an understatement.

2. Consistency in the trenches will be a major key this season, on both sides

Whether it be Jamie Newman facing pressure, or generating pressure on Jordan Love, both facets of the game in the trenches were lacking on Friday night. While anytime you can have a game where you end up with at least one sack is good, time and time again throughout the night, Love had too much time to throw. He made Wake pay for that, (almost) every time he was given the chance. The edge-rushers showed flashes, and were able to get in the backfield at times, but the guys on the interior seemed to struggle a bt. On the other side, it seemed early on that Wake would eventually wear down the defensive front of the Aggies, and Cade Carney would have his way as time went on. That never happened, and the Demon Deacons inability to do so against a Group of Five opponent is worrisome.

3. Defense has to improve... fast

Justin Strnad had himself a ball game, leading the team with a dozen tackles, to go along with a pretty big PBU, and the game-clinching INT as the Aggies were driving late in the 4th quarter. The numbers outside of that? 596 yards of total offense, including 418 in the air. Nine different players caught a pass for the Aggies. Sure, the defense stepped up when they needed to preserve the win, but that surely is not good enough as the Demon Deacons' schedule gets more difficult down the road. Missed assignments, missed tackles, and lapses in coverage will all be exposed, especially when conference play begins. Better to get those issues out of the way now, rather than later.

4. Dortch will be missed at several points throughout the season, but Kendall Hinton filled his shoes admirably on Friday night