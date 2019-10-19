If you would have asked a Wake Forest fan if they thought two weeks ago they could win a game without Jamie Newman, there would have been some hesitation, but the answer would likely have been yes. After a rocky first-half, and some bad reads early in the second half, Sam Hartman made the plays needed, and the Deacs were able to defeat the Seminoles 22-20. Let's get to the takeaways.

1. Field goals aren't normally going to win games.. and that became clear in the first half

On Wake Forest's first four drives, they drove down to the red zone relatively easily. Once they got there, though, they were unable to capitalize and get the estimated 28 points that were possible on those drives. Instead, Nick Sciba was forced onto the field and kicked four FG. That was 19 points left on the board. The Demon Deacons dominated the majority of the first quarter, but instead of having a commanding lead, a 9-0 lead quickly became 9-7. Don't let that discount the importance of Sciba, but he needs to be used as an asset, not a primary weapon. He tied a school record on Saturday, making five total FG.

2. Great teams win ugly games, and that's what Wake did tonight

You name the stat, and Florida State likely finished ahead of Wake, other than the scoreboard. Total yards: 449-424 Rush yards: 169-116 3rd down conversions: 7-17 to 6-19 Total plays: 89-78 TOP: 32:51 to 27:09 Despite some early penalties, including one that negated a big return from Hinton, Wake Forest had just 4 total (accepted) penalties. Florida State had 8, for 69 yards. That, along with the two turnovers were the difference. Sam Hartman did something on Saturday that is nearly impossible, throwing for over 300 yards, but not scoring a single touchdown. Ugly wins still count, especially in the ACC Coastal.

3. Sage Surratt is the ACC's most underrated receiver

The awards and accolades have started to come in for WR Sage Surratt. After making 7 catches (on 14 targets) for 170 yards, Surratt deserves to be in the conversation with the rest of the nation's best. His ability to make the plays, both on the deep ball and in traffic, make him the ultimate weapon for whoever it is that is playing quarterback at the time. Scary thing for fans of other schools in the ACC? He's only a redshirt sophomore.

4. A long-term injury for Strnad would be a deep blow for the Deacs' defense