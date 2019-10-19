Instant Analysis: Thoughts & reaction from Wake's victory over FSU
If you would have asked a Wake Forest fan if they thought two weeks ago they could win a game without Jamie Newman, there would have been some hesitation, but the answer would likely have been yes.
After a rocky first-half, and some bad reads early in the second half, Sam Hartman made the plays needed, and the Deacs were able to defeat the Seminoles 22-20.
Let's get to the takeaways.
1. Field goals aren't normally going to win games.. and that became clear in the first half
On Wake Forest's first four drives, they drove down to the red zone relatively easily.
Once they got there, though, they were unable to capitalize and get the estimated 28 points that were possible on those drives.
Instead, Nick Sciba was forced onto the field and kicked four FG.
That was 19 points left on the board.
The Demon Deacons dominated the majority of the first quarter, but instead of having a commanding lead, a 9-0 lead quickly became 9-7.
Don't let that discount the importance of Sciba, but he needs to be used as an asset, not a primary weapon. He tied a school record on Saturday, making five total FG.
2. Great teams win ugly games, and that's what Wake did tonight
You name the stat, and Florida State likely finished ahead of Wake, other than the scoreboard.
Total yards: 449-424
Rush yards: 169-116
3rd down conversions: 7-17 to 6-19
Total plays: 89-78
TOP: 32:51 to 27:09
Despite some early penalties, including one that negated a big return from Hinton, Wake Forest had just 4 total (accepted) penalties. Florida State had 8, for 69 yards. That, along with the two turnovers were the difference.
Sam Hartman did something on Saturday that is nearly impossible, throwing for over 300 yards, but not scoring a single touchdown.
Ugly wins still count, especially in the ACC Coastal.
3. Sage Surratt is the ACC's most underrated receiver
The awards and accolades have started to come in for WR Sage Surratt.
After making 7 catches (on 14 targets) for 170 yards, Surratt deserves to be in the conversation with the rest of the nation's best.
His ability to make the plays, both on the deep ball and in traffic, make him the ultimate weapon for whoever it is that is playing quarterback at the time.
Scary thing for fans of other schools in the ACC?
He's only a redshirt sophomore.
4. A long-term injury for Strnad would be a deep blow for the Deacs' defense
Before leaving with what appeared to be a pretty serious muscle injury in Saturday's game, LB Justin Strnad had 7 tackles, and was leading the defense in an impressive performance, especially the way Cam Akers was running for FSU.
Losing him to injury would hurt Wake Forest badly, especially as the heart of ACC play nears following the bye.
Strnad was shown in a great deal of pain on the sidelines throughout the second half. Despite losing him, the Deacs wee able to overcome it and pull of another close win.
Safety Nasir Greer stepped up in his absence, finishing as the leader in tackles with 11, but it was Ja''Cquez Williams who filled in Strnad's role.
The defense had their worst game of the season last weekend against Louisville. They rebounded nicely on Saturday, but losing Strnad for any period of time would be a deep blow.
Look for the latest on Strnad in the days to come on DeaconsIllustrated.