The game got ugly fast. In the blink of an eye, following a combination of turnovers, big plays, and Jamie Newman touchdowns, the Demon Deacons were already up 21-0. The game didn't stop there, as the score would end up 44-10.

1. The Jamie Newman hype train isn't slowing down anytime soon

Jamie Newman's stats on Saturday: 25-38, 287 yards passing, 3 TD. 11 rushes 30 yards, 2 TD. For those doing the math at home, that's 317 yards of total offense in less than three quarters. The numbers may not tell the full story, though. Throughout the game, ESPN's broadcast crew talked up Newman, mentioning him in the same category as Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence when discussing the best quarterbacks in the conference. Newman, a redshirt junior, is draft eligible, and could find his way into the early first round with performances like the one he put together on Saturday. The next two games (Virginia Tech, Clemson) will be solid tests, and a good chance for NFL scouts to see just how high Newman could climb up the draft boards.

2. The defense still has issues, but is playing better, especially after the Strnad injury

Where has this defense been all season for Wake? Getting pressure on the QB, holding the opponent under 150 yards rushing, and forcing three turnovers are all things the defense hadn't shown the ability to consistently do.. until Saturday that is. Following the season-ending injury to Strnad, it was thought that the defense could take a step back, especially in the front seven. Saturday was the complete opposite of that. There are still weaknesses, yes, but the improvement is clear.



3. Don't let that hide the fact that Amari Henderson had himself a day.

Henderson's final stat line: 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 4 PBU He had the chance to come down with about four or five INT throughout the game, as he dropped two, and put his hand down just moments before dragging his foot in-bounds. He was excellent in coverage, and as teams continue to avoid Bassey, the spotlight is going to be on Henderson in the weeks to come. Consider his NFL Draft stock on the rise as well.

4. Next week will be an interesting challenge for Clawson, Newman, and the entire roster.