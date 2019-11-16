Wake Forest arrived in Clemson, SC on Friday night with a laundry-list of injuries, and coming off a loss at Virginia Tech last weekend in which they failed to capitalize on an opportunity to go into this weekend's game ranked in all three polls. The Demon Deacons fought throughout, but came up short as they were defeated 52-3. Let's get to the takeaways.

1. Injuries have changed the trajectory of this season, drastically

No. 1 WR? Out for the year. No. 2 WR? Out. Senior LB and defensive leader Justin Strnad? Out for the year. Wake Forest's offense appeared to be a shell of itself on Saturday at Clemson, and it wasn't just because of the Clemson defense. Newman, instead of throwing to Scotty Washington and Sage Surratt, was throwing to names like A.T. Perry and Steven Claude, among others. Freudenthal no longer has the cushion and openings he once was getting prior to the injuries, and he was only able to come up with one catch for eight yards. Same with Hinton, who ended up with two catches for 17 yards. On multiple plays on Saturday defensively, Strnad was greatly missed. Linebackers were put in-space on multiple occasions, in plays that Strnad would have likely been able to make. The linebackers that were there in his place did not make those plays.

2. Newman really never had the chance to get in the rhythm of the game

The first drive of the game for Wake featured three consecutive runs. Newman, one of the best QB's in the conference, had no opportunities to throw the ball on the opening drive on the road against the No. 3 team in the nation. It didn't get better for Newman from there, as his first pass of the game would be intercepted, and the route was on from there. Newman finished the game just 6-14 for 41 yards, a performance that will largely effect his other impressive performances this season. At multiple times throughout the first half, the offense appeared timid. It almost looked as if the play-calling was aimed to keep the game close, not to actually put the team in a position to win the game. Newman and the rest of the offense, injuries and all, will need to rebound in a big way, especially if Newman wants to re-gain his previous draft stock.

3. Clemson took their foot off the gas early in the second quarter, but the end of the half was essentially the end of the game