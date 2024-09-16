Advertisement
Jasheen Davis ‘doubtful’ to play against Ole Miss
Wake Forest will likely be without defensive end Jasheen Davis for the second straight week
• Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Wake's offense against Virginia
Diving into the Pro Football Focus breakdowns of each Wake Forest offensive player against UVA
• Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Wake's defense against Virginia
Diving into the Pro Football Focus breakdowns of each Wake Forest defensive player against UVA
• Conor O'Neill
My Take: Your experienced players can’t do *that*
Second game of the season, ACC opener, was a bad time to learn what would happen if Wake's veterans made mistakes
• Conor O'Neill
Wake Forest botches ACC opener
Deacons drop ACC opener in painful fashion to Virginia
• Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Wake Forest's defense against Ole Miss
