WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson today announced that Kendall Hinton and Thomas Cole have each received three-game suspensions for a violation of team rules.

The two will miss Wake Forest’s first three games of the 2018 season. The Demon Deacons open at Tulane on August 30, host Towson on Sept. 8 and are home with Boston College on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Hinton, a redshirt junior quarterback from Durham, N.C., came out of spring practice as the projected starter. He has made four career starts.

Cole, a tight end from Wellsburg, W.V. is a redshirt sophomore who saw action in three games in 2017.

“Kendall and Thomas made poor decisions and they take responsibility for their actions,” said Clawson. “There are consequences to those decisions and we hope that they will each learn from this and continue to grow and mature.”