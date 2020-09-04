DeaconsIllustrated - Hartman says he is better prepared to face Clemson in 2020

Hartman says he is better prepared to face Clemson in 2020
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had an unconventional sophomore season redshirting after playing and starting as a true freshman in 2018. Heading into his third year in Winston-Salem, the redshirt sophomore has the reigns of the Deac offense once again and he says the team are ready to go as they prepare for their season opener against Clemson.
Hartman hopes to have a better performance than he did in 2018 when the Deacs fell 63-3 and he completed just seven of his 20 pass attempts for 74 yards and an interception.
"it's a great football team we played and I think we just look across the board, we kind of we just came out slow, missed throws here and there, but definitely just not very prepared," Hartman said of his last game against Clemson. "I didn't really obviously have the grasp of the offense and wasn't completely there yet. Just going through the season, but I'm definitely I feel more prepared and just more capable size-wise to take on the challenge this year."
Hartman says he has added a ton of weight and muscle since that game in Winston-Salem two years ago coming a long way from the 160-170 range he arrived in as a true freshman.
"I'm up to 215 now and I probably would've hit 220 if I had another week of my mom's cooking," Hartman joked. "Anyone we play at the P5-level you are going to have to have some size on you. I think it is durability and there have to be some plays where I extend it. Any of the successful QBs against Clemson have made plays after the pocket breaks down. I think that will be a huge part of this game. I have to have the size and strength to get out of an arm-tackle and try and make a throw or run for a couple of yards here and there."
In fairness to Hartman, Jamie Newman also struggled mightily against the Tigers last year also putting up rough offensive numbers with just three points again in a 52-3 loss.
Clemson has won 11-straight over the Deacs, but many of those games were much closer than that last two. It should be an early tell on a young Wake Forest offense how they fare this time around.