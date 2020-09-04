DeaconsIllustrated - Hartman says he is better prepared to face Clemson in 2020

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had an unconventional sophomore season redshirting after playing and starting as a true freshman in 2018. Heading into his third year in Winston-Salem, the redshirt sophomore has the reigns of the Deac offense once again and he says the team are ready to go as they prepare for their season opener against Clemson.

Hartman hopes to have a better performance than he did in 2018 when the Deacs fell 63-3 and he completed just seven of his 20 pass attempts for 74 yards and an interception.

"it's a great football team we played and I think we just look across the board, we kind of we just came out slow, missed throws here and there, but definitely just not very prepared," Hartman said of his last game against Clemson. "I didn't really obviously have the grasp of the offense and wasn't completely there yet. Just going through the season, but I'm definitely I feel more prepared and just more capable size-wise to take on the challenge this year."