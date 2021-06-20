Grimes kicks off OV season for Wake Forest
Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson didn't want to host a bunch of official visitors during the summer, but he made an exception for a top wide receiver target Wesley Grimes. The Millbrook HS (NC) standout plans to make a summer decision and he wanted to take that official visit to Wake Forest before he made his call. He spoke with Deacons Illustrated about how things went in Winston-Salem over the weekend.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news