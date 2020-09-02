DeaconsIllustrated - Greene ready to step into the spotlight

"It was really like a shock to the receiver room, because, you know, he stayed for the beginning of camp and so we thought he was going to play this year he had another one eligible, but he made the decision he did and we respect it. But with him leaving, I realized I needed to mature more and step up and kind of be a leader in the receiver room as a young guy."

It is not an unfamiliar role as Greene who stepped into a bigger role following injuries to several receivers including Surratt down the stretch in 2019. Greene even started his first game in the Pinstripe Bowl against Michigan State. In his four games, he racked up 13 catches, 249 yards and two touchdowns, but more importantly vital game reps.

Wake Forest had a major changing of the guard at the receiver position with the opt-out by Sage Surratt closing the door on the dynamic trio that led the Deacs offense is 2019. While Wake will replace their top three receivers from last year, they still have plenty of talent in the cupboard led by redshirt freshman Donavon Greene who steps into the limelight in Surratt's absence.

Just at the receiver position between the three departed starters, Surratt, Scotty Washington and Kendall Hinton, Wake Forest lost 174 catches, 2,609 yards and 22 touchdowns of performance. Greene said Surratt leaving led to some changes in the mindset of the group going forward.

"So last year during the four games, you know, the receivers went down. So I had to focus had to lock-in, do everything to the best of my ability and throughout this like I did that, but when Sage left, I realized like I had to step it up a notch just so like the receiver room," Greene said. "We had one of our best receivers, an All-American, he left but you know we need to show as receivers that we are still going to be as good as we can be without in here."

Greene said it has been a lot different this year without those veteran leaders leading the way in the receiver room.

"t's been a wild experience because as we came in, we would learn from the older guys. When I got here, I had a lot of greats in front of me like Kendall Hinton, Scotty Washington Sage Surratt, we all learned off of them, but now, we do have older guys, but we have guys who, you know, are at the same level of experience in the room. So, now we're kind of just learning off each other and, you know, working together as one," he said.

The Deacs kick off the season in 10 days against Clemson with Greene and several others expected to be regular starters for the first time.