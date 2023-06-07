“I’m like, ‘Sure,’” Forbes said. “So I went downstairs and got with the guys and had a great time.”

Wake Forest’s men’s basketball coach was up in the Diamond Suite “just minding my own business” when associate head coach Bill Cilento hit him with a proposition.

Steve Forbes had finished taking photos and meeting with fans on the first base side of the concourse at David F. Couch Ballpark on Saturday. That was in the first hour of what turned into a 4-hour, 45-minute weather delay.

That was only a snippet.

“They’re unbelievable. They’ve got great character, great fight, great spirit, they’ve got their own personality,” Forbes said of Wake’s baseball team.

Watching the Deacons sweep through their regional on the way to a 50-10 record is more than a novelty interest for Forbes, though.

He played college baseball at Southern Arkansas and sees in the Deacons some of the same camaraderie that his Muleriders team had.

“They remind me a lot of the team I played on. They’re a lot more talented, no offense to my former teammates,” Forbes said. “They’ve just got great spirit. And I talked to them about that before the video.

“Don’t take anything for granted, this run. Enjoy every moment of it, play every game like it could be your last, because it could be.”

There's a lesson in mortality here and not just the ending of seasons and, in some cases, careers.

Forbes is on a group with most of his former Southern Arkansas teammates and reflected that one recently passed from colon cancer.

"A day after I talked to them, I lost one of them, one of my teammates died of colon cancer," Forbes said. "So, you just don't know. And it's an incredible time. And they should enjoy it and our fans should enjoy it."

Forbes doesn’t want the attention to be on him or his cameo in the viral tweet. And there’s no way to measure how many among the 2,425 people who returned to The Couch for a 10:45 p.m. first pitch against Maryland were there because of his orders.

But by the time Wake Forest was finished with its 21-6 demolition of Maryland, that crowd had played a crucial role in creating a unique homefield advantage.

“Was really proud of the Deacon Nation that showed up today, coming back the way they did for that 10:45 start,” coach Tom Walter said that night. “Shout out to Coach Forbes, whose tweet I’m sure motivated at least five or six hundred people to make the trip back over to The Couch.”

It was the second time (at least, as memory serves) that Forbes has screamed into a camera with a message for fans.

The first was on the day he was hired in 2020, when he ripped off a mask and screamed into the camera, “Let’s go Deacon Nation! Let’s get this done! Let’s go!”

Forbes figures neither the Deacons, nor their fans, need another video to get fired up for this weekend’s super regional against Alabama.

The former college pitcher is ready if called upon, though.

“You know, I think I’ve done my damage,” Forbes said. “Whatever they ask me to do, I’ll do, though. Because I’m a team player and I really like those guys.

“I’m here for them but I really don’t think they need me.”