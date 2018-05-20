Tyler Goodson has added numerous offers this spring and he has well over two dozen schools showing strong interest. The 5-foot-10, 192 pound running back out of Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett does not plan to wait too much longer to make his decision, so the next six weeks or so will be big for him. Goodson has cut his list to eight schools and he will hit the road again soon before a summer commitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I am planning to take an official to Iowa State in June and I have plans to visit Michigan State, Nebraska, Kentucky, and Washington State in the summer too," said Goodson. "Once I take these visits, I am planning to make a commitment decision before my senior season. "My top eight schools are Iowa, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Nebraska, Iowa State, Michigan State, Washington State and Kentucky."

IOWA: "Right now, Iowa is one of the schools recruiting me the hardest. I did an official visit in April and I loved the campus and the culture on campus. I really like the coaching staff and I have developed a strong relationship with coach Foster, coach Barnes, and coach Ferentz. My play style is a great fit for their offense. While I was there coach Foster broke down my film and compared it Akrum Wadley and that really impressed me. Of course, I have to go in and work but there is a good chance for me to go in and play early. My teammate and good friend Jayden McDonald has already committed there and it would be good to play with him again."

IOWA STATE: "I have developed a really good relationship with coach Nate Scheelhaase and we are planning an official visit in the next few weeks."

KENTUCKY: "Kentucky was my first SEC offer late in the spring. It is closer to Georgia, but that is not a huge factor for me. I have been talking to coach Smith for a while before the offer, so we have a good relationship. We are in the process of planning a summer visit."

MICHIGAN STATE: "Michigan State is one of my later spring offers and I am quickly growing a relationship with coach Warner and coach White. They run a high-powered offense, that is a good fit for me, and one of my favorite running backs Le’veon Bell played there, which is pretty cool."

NEBRASKA: "Nebraska was one of my first big offers and I have developed a strong relationship with coach Held. I am planning on going out for a visit in the summer to do an unofficial visit and see the campus."

WAKE FOREST: "Wake Forest is really recruiting me hard and I had a great visit there. At Wake Forest I really got the chance to hang out with the players and running backs, so it allowed me to learn more about playing football there. I really like coach Claussen and I do feel like he has really turned the program around. I feel that Wake has a quiet storm brewing. The academics are great and of all the schools they have the strongest Sports Medicine program. My play style is great fit for their up-tempo offense and my relationship with running back coach Hunter is really great. I have also developed a really strong relationship with coach Cohen and it definitely doesn’t hurt that North Carolina is home."

WASHINGTON STATE: "This is also one of my later spring offers. I had the chance to watch the Michigan State and Washington State game and they too run a high-powered up-tempo offense. I am being recruited by coach Brock we are quickly developing a strong relationship. I am learning more about the program and I research and prepare for a possible summer visit."

WEST VIRGINIA: "West Virginia has also been recruiting me hard. Coach Black and Coach Belk are mad cool, like big brothers. The strength and conditioning coach Joseph stood out, as he had a great program for the skilled position, and his presentation was pretty impressive. I enjoyed the vibe on campus, and my play style is a good fit for their offense as well. Tavon Austin is one of my favorite players and coach Joseph talked about the program he developed for him to get him to the next level and develop his top end speed."