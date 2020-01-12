ROCK HILL, S.C. - After a busy month that saw Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell go from an under-the-radar prospect to a priority target with double digit offers, Caldwell is setting his final plans before making a decision.

"As far as South Carolina, I will be (officially) visiting them at the end of January (the 31st)," Caldwell said. "I've picked up one other offer, by Missouri, but I don't know if I will be visiting them. I'm still seeing who will get that mid-January visit, I would say the Jan. 25-26 weekend, I'm still working on who will get that visit, once I finalize that with my mom. And that will be it."