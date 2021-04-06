DeaconsIllustrated - Four-star Julian Phillips keeping his options open

Julian Phillips sits at No. 28 in the Rivals150 2022 rankings. He is coming off another All-State season at Blythewood (S.C.) High School despite only playing in 14 games due to COVID-19. “It definitely was a different year. We worked on a lot with my game, you know shooting, ball handling and defensive stuff. I was really able to focus on getting better, day in and day out in the gym," Phillips said. Phillips currently claims over 25 offers in his process, but there are some who he is hearing from more than the rest. “I would say I am talking to Ohio State, Florida State, Wake Forest, Alabama and Clemson the most recently. Now that the colleges are in March Madness the Zoom calls and virtual visits have slowed down some, I get that, but I have had some recent calls with Wake Forest, Ohio State and Alabama.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “They had a great season, made some noise in March Madness and all. They have a great coaching staff. They have a real competitive team and that is something I really like about them.” Ohio State: “I talk to assistant coach Ryan Peden, I actually just talked with him yesterday as a matter of fact. They play real hard, even though they lost one to Oral Roberts I think they have a great team and they have a great program that isn’t going anywhere. Wake Forest: “I like assistant coach BJ McKie, you know he is from South Carolina, I talk with him a lot, head coach Steve Forbes, too. They fixing to have a great program also, I know they are in a rebuilding time right now, but I am not too down on that. I have a good relationship with them as well.” Florida State: “I talk to them a lot, assistant coach Steve Smith, I have been talking to him for a couple of years actually. He always lets me know how much he likes me. They like my size and they think they can work with me to get me to the next level.” Clemson: “I talk with assistant coach Antonio Dean a lot and have talked with head coach Brad Brownell, too. They are really close to home, which is pretty cool, they also have a great team who played really well this season, made it to the tournament and all.” “I am forming a good relationship with all the schools, really. They all call me and checkup, ask about me and my family quite often,” Phillips said. “I talk to Georgia, head coach Tom Crean, and I talk with Auburn a good bit as well. I talk with assistant coach Steve Robinson at UNC, we text back and forth about once a week, we got a good relationship there. None of those schools have offered yet but we’re in contact.”

WHAT'S NEXT?