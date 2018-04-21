Four-star cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammad lists a number of schools that have been hitting the right buttons but the Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal School standout has a couple more months before he might be ready to commit.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“Michigan, Stanford, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Boston College are doing the best job recruiting me,” Turner-Muhammad said. “The coaches are showing a lot of love. I'll probably be committing in June and there are a lot of schools that I feel like I could fit right now.

“Notre Dame is big for me right now,” he said. “I went to their junior day and there were a lot of big time prospects there but I felt like the coaches stuck with me a lot. That means a lot. Even thought there were a lot of big time prospects there they still stuck with me and that shows they're really interested in me and that means a lot.

“Luiji (Vilain) has been recruiting me to Michigan even before I had an offer from them,” said Turner-Muhammad. “Coach Brown showed a lot of love when I was there and he's one of the best coaches out there.

“Wake Forest was one of my earliest offers,” he said. “Coach Clawson showed me around the school when I was there last. For the head coach to show you around the school, that means a lot. They've been to a lot of my practices and that means a lot.

“Wisconsin makes sure they show me a lot of love,” Turner-Muhammad said. “Coach Leonhard played in the NFL and he's a gritty guy. He's shown a lot of interest in me.”

On his most recent offer from Vanderbilt: “I know Vanderbilt is an excellent institution and they play SEC football so you can't beat that,” he said. “I know coach Brown is a great cornerback coach. I feel like they're picking up steam.”

On his recent visit to Stanford: “Stanford was great,” said Turner-Muhammad. “It's a beautiful campus there and you can't beat the academics there. Coach Akina has a lot of defensive backs in the NFL right now. They didn't offer me yet but coach Akina is coming to watch me work out.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Notre Dame is in the best position for Turner-Muhammad but there are a couple schools nipping at their heels. Michigan is hanging around and an offer from Stanford would be a very big deal for him. Don’t count out Wisconsin either but if Turner-Muhammad had to commit today it would probably be to Notre Dame.