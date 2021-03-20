DeaconsIllustrated - Four-star Aidan Shaw weighing his options

With this type of notoriety, Shaw has piqued the interest of numerous Power Five programs across the country.

“I am a player who is dominant on both sides of the ball. I can defend anyone no matter the position. Plus, on the offensive end I have the ability to score at three levels. A lot of people have said I play like Terrence Ferguson .”

Aidan Shaw is the No. 50 prospect in the recent Rivals150 2022 rankings making the standout small forward the No. 9 player at his position, in his class.

Wake Forest: “They are in the ACC, which is a very good conference filled with competition. They are also turning it around; they have a good incoming class coming next season.”

Kansas: “I have enjoyed getting to know some of their coaches. What really sticks out to me about Kansas is the amount of NBA players that have produced and continue to put out.

Iowa State: “I haven’t been to Iowa State on any sort of visit yet, but I’ve gotten to see their play style, which I like and I been getting to know some of their staff.”

Arkansas: “Arkansas is a nice program and I really like their five-out offensive style of play. I have gotten to know their coaches well too.”

Creighton: “I really like the spacing and pace of the Creighton offense and recently their ability to get through the adversity that’s been going through over there.”

“All the schools are telling me they can help me develop my game to reach my goal, which is getting to the NBA.”