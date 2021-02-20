DeaconsIllustrated - Forward Julian Phillips sifting through a plethora of offers

Forward Julian Phillips sifting through a plethora of offers
Julian Phillips came in at No. 28 overall and the No. 7 small forward in the recent Rivals150 2022 update. The junior carries over 20 offers to his name, but there are 10 programs that he is talking to more than the rest.
“The schools I probably talk to the heaviest that I have offers from are Ohio State, Texas Tech, Florida State, Clemson, Wake Forest, Georgetown, Kansas, Alabama, Iowa State and Florida.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Ohio State: “I talk with (assistant) coach (Ryan) Pedon and (assistant) coach (Mike) Netti a lot. I like their style and the way they play. I think they fit my skill set well and I could see myself fitting well into their system.”
Florida State: “I talk with (assistant) coach (Steve) Smith the most there. Their playing style, using long and athletic guards, is good for me, considering my size. They think I can fit in well with their system as well.”
Clemson: “I talk a lot with (assistant) coach (Antonio) Dean. He always tells me he likes my versatile playing style. There is no place like home, considering how close I live to Clemson, also.”
Iowa State: “I talk with (assistant) coach (James) Kane there. They were the first school to offer me, so I have known coach Kane for a couple of years now. He is always telling me he thinks I can be a special player at the next level and a great player for their program.”
Wake Forest: “I talk with (assistant) coach (BJ) McKie and coach (Steve) Forbes the most. They both really like the way I play. They were my most recent Zoom call. I got to speak with their strength trainer as well, which will be big for me.”
Texas Tech: “I talk a lot with (assistant) coach (Ulric) Maligi. He tells me how much he likes my game and how much he thinks I will help their program.”
Alabama: “We’ve been talking a lot about their recent success on the court. Their coach always talks about my versatility and how that fits with what they do and will help them win.”
Georgetown: “They’re the most recent school I’ve come in contact with. I usually talk with (assistant) coach (Louis) Orr and, since it is so recent we usually talk to each other and how we’re doing and just getting to know one another, building our relationship.”
Florida: “I talk a lot with (associate head) coach (Al) Pinkins, and he tells me he likes the way I play and how that fits in with their system and what they do.”
Kansas: “They like my versatility and the way I play as well. They have had guys like me in the past, and they think I could fit right in with their system.”
MORE ON PHILLIPS' RECRUITMENT
There are some programs Phillips is still talking to a good amount, but they have not offered yet.
“Schools I talk to frequently that I don’t have an offer from are UNC, Georgia, Auburn and Arkansas,” he said.
Phillips does have an idea of what he is looking for in a school.
“Some of the things I am looking for in a school are being able to come in as a freshman and being able to play good minutes. I want a school that can put me in a position to grow, expand my game and, most importantly, win.” Phillips said. “I don’t have a specific date on when I will cut my schools down. I am still just going through the process and hearing from all the coaches.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Phillips' versatility is his main calling card. Off the rip, he carries positional size, length and some pop to his game. But once the ball tips, you notice the instincts. He always finds himself around the ball, making a play. Moving forward, Phillips will need to add strength and continue fine tuning his jump shot, but he can play inside or out on the offense end, he can guard the two through four on defense and he has a nose for rebounding and instincts in the passing lane and blocking shots.