Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-29 14:51:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Former Deacs ready for NFL camps

Nhvkho8bm92mqth8zgru
Ejiofor stays home in Houston while his fellow DE gets a shot in Steel town
Jeremy Brevard/USAToday
Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated.com
Managing Editor

In the last few years several former Wake Forest players have found success in the NFL. Here is a list of all the Demon Deacons who signed in the first 24 hours of free agency for 2018 rookies and both 2018 NFL draft picks.

Draft picks

2nd round pick 54- Jessie Bates- Cincinnati Bengals

6th round pick 177- Duke Ejiofor- Houston Texans

Free Agent Signees

Cam Serigne-New Orleans Saints

Rookie Camp invites

Wendell Dunn- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie mini-camp

John Wolford- New York Jets rookie mini-camp

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}