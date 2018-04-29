In the last few years several former Wake Forest players have found success in the NFL. Here is a list of all the Demon Deacons who signed in the first 24 hours of free agency for 2018 rookies and both 2018 NFL draft picks.

Draft picks

2nd round pick 54- Jessie Bates- Cincinnati Bengals

6th round pick 177- Duke Ejiofor- Houston Texans

Free Agent Signees

Cam Serigne-New Orleans Saints

Rookie Camp invites

Wendell Dunn- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie mini-camp

John Wolford- New York Jets rookie mini-camp