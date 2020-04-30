News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 12:04:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Forbes tapped to turnaround Wake basketball

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes will reunite with his former boss John Currie as the new head coach of the Wake Forest basketball program. After an extensive search, Forbes has been tabbed as the new coach barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Forbes and Currie worked together at Tennessee when Forbes was an assistant to Bruce Pearl and Currie was the executive associate AD. Forbes has worked all over the country recruiting including one of his top three players, Daivien WIlliamson who is from Winston-Salem.

Forbes will be the next head coach at Wake
Forbes will be the next head coach at Wake (Kim Klement/USAToday)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}