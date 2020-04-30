East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes will reunite with his former boss John Currie as the new head coach of the Wake Forest basketball program. After an extensive search, Forbes has been tabbed as the new coach barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Forbes and Currie worked together at Tennessee when Forbes was an assistant to Bruce Pearl and Currie was the executive associate AD. Forbes has worked all over the country recruiting including one of his top three players, Daivien WIlliamson who is from Winston-Salem.