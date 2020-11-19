Forbes still unsettled on a starting five
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes is gearing up for the season opener next week as the Deacs host the Mako Medical Classic with games against Delaware State, Alabama State and Longwood over three consecutive days as Forbes aims to get a start on his first season with the Deacs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news