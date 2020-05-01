Wake Forest’s new basketball coach Steve Forbes said his program will be a little different than the recent past and his goal is to win now and develop the Deacons program immediately. Forbes addressed the media via a web-based conference call on Friday and spoke about his history and how he ended up in Winston-Salem in less than a week following a call from his former boss at Tennessee John Currie, Wake’s current AD.

“This is a big moment for Wake Forest University,” Currie said. “Today I’m introducing to you a first-generation college graduate and a man who has devoted his life to developing men. Coach Forbes will bring our men’s basketball program back to a championship level.”