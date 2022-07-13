Football preview: 5 position battles

Every coach since the dawn of time – well, the dawn of football, at least – has said they want competition to be a staple of their program. It certainly has been for coach Dave Clawson at Wake Forest, and this fall camp will be no exception. This is a look at the top spots up for grabs for the Deacons in fall camp. The winners here, it’s important to note, aren’t guaranteed to hold their roles throughout the season – they’ll just start the season in these roles. Some of these might seem like minor roles and, in the grand scheme of things, they are. But that’s going to be the case when you’re returning as much experience and production as Wake Forest is from an 11-win team, and with a coach entering his ninth season. Here are the five most-important position battles to track before Wake’s season begins:

JJ Roberts, right, pressures Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg during a game last season. (James Guillory/USA Today Sports Images)

1. Nickel

Last year: Zion Keith, Ja’Sir Taylor, Nick Andersen, Coby Davis. Candidates: Coby Davis, Nick Andersen, Jermal Martin Jr., JJ Roberts, Isaiah Wingfield. Overview: The overarching question for Wake Forest entering the season is how much better Wake’s defense can be with new coordinator Brad Lambert. The answer isn’t going to come from one position or even a position group. But this position is the linchpin of it all. This is the position that, back in the days of Mike Elko as defensive coordinator, was two-thirds linebacker, one-third safety. It’s evolved slowly over the years to the point where it’s a cornerback/safety hybrid – a defensive back who needs to be able to cover, but also needs to be strong enough against the run to play in or close to the box. In short: A lot is asked of this position and it takes a special player to excel here. Five players took at least 100 snaps over the slot for Wake Forest last season – the four named above, plus Traveon Redd. Roberts took 99 snaps. Nasir Greer was an experimental piece at this position. No solution proved fruitful for very long, for various reasons (production, injury, needed elsewhere). Projection: If the hodgepodge of players listed – both for last year’s experience and candidates this year – doesn’t give it away … this is a crapshoot. Davis played strong football for the first four games last season but lost to an injury – an unfortunate theme to his Deacons career. Andersen is strong against the run but his coverage skills are cause for concern. Martin was brought in as a possible solution as a transfer from California University (Penn.), where he was a Division II All-American. Wingfield transferred into the program last year from Harvard and struggled, but looked better in the spring. Roberts shined when Wake Forest needed him most against N.C. State, but didn’t seem to progress in the spring. This is a position that has to be solved. Offenses in the ACC don’t have much variation and they all feature a good bit of 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three receivers). Lambert will be running a 4-2-5 for at least the immediate future, and that means finding a third cornerback who can cover shifty, explosive slot receivers. The Deacons have options; they have to figure out the quality before the season begins.

Chase Jones, right, deflects a pass against Army last season. (Danny Wild/USA Today Sports Images)

2. No. 3 linebacker

Last year: Chase Jones. Candidates: Eldrick Robinson II, Jaylen Hudson, Quincy Bryant, Dylan Hazen. Overview: Jones will bump up to starter and Ryan Smenda Jr. returns in the middle, meaning Wake Forest will have to find its new versatile backup. That will likely come from the quartet listed above – Robinson is the transfer from Georgia Southern, Hudson is entering his fourth season in the program, while Bryant and Hazen are entering their second seasons. The importance of having a third linebacker – and really, having a fourth and fifth would be nice – can’t be overstated given Wake’s recent history at the position. Every position is at risk for injury, and yet it seems like the Deacons are always running thin in the middle level of the defense. Projection: Do you have a four-sided die? Robinson is the wild card here and if he picks up the defense quickly, it’s not hard to see him make his way into this spot. As covered in potential breakout players, Hudson has the size to make an impact in the middle. If new linebackers coach Glenn Spencer is the fresh start he needs, he could blossom into a contributor. Hazen played a large role for a freshman on an 11-win team last season, with 10 tackles in the four games he played. I’ve liked what I’ve seen Bryant both in limited time last season and in spring practices.

3. Kicker

Last year: Nick Sciba. Candidates: Matthew Dennis and Zach Murphy. Overview: Big shoes to fill here and yes indeed, that’s a terrible kicker joke. Sciba left college football as the most-accurate kicker in its history, making 80 of 89 kicks (and every PAT, which shouldn’t be taken for granted). Dennis redshirted last season and looked solid in the spring. Both candidates have the same personal kicking coach – Dan Orner – who is the same personal coach that Sciba used through high school and when he was away from Wake Forest. Murphy, going all the way back to fall camp in 2018, narrowly lost a head-to-head competition with Sciba for this job. There would be a bit of irony if he wins the job that he came oh-so-close to winning four years ago – that competition came down to a kick-off before the team departed for Tulane. It feels inevitable that there’s going to be at least one time this season that Wake Forest misses Sciba and the automatic feeling it had when he took the field. With that in mind, it matters more that whoever the Deacons’ kicker winds up being shows that he can quickly bounce back from failure. Projection: I think this winds up being Dennis, but I wouldn’t rule out Murphy. And in the hedge of hedges, I’d predict we see both Dennis and Murphy attempt meaningful field goals this season. One small factor to consider: Murphy was Sciba’s holder for the past two seasons, so if he wins the job, Wake Forest would then have to find his replacement. That shouldn’t deter the Deacons from making Murphy their kicker if he wins the job – but it’s worth keeping in mind.

Michael Kern runs against Wisconsin in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in 2020. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

4. Backup QB

Last year: Mitch Griffis/Michael Kern. Candidates: Mitch Griffis/Michael Kern. Overview: Another list, another QB appearance and now we’re rolling. Rest assured, Wake Forest is going to enjoy another season of Sam Hartman. He represents an interesting “first” of sorts for Clawson and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero: He’s the first starting QB under them to return for a fifth season*. But in between games and perhaps during some of them, this season will also be about preparing for life after Hartman – and preparing to hand the keys to this well-oiled machine of an offense over to Griffis or Kern. At this time last year, I was keen on making the point that Hartman started every game in 2020 and he was the first QB at Wake Forest to do that since, ironically, Wolford as a freshman. Given he also started every game last year and was one of five offensive players to play more than 1,000 snaps (the other four were linemen), it doesn’t feel imperative that Wake Forest have the No. 2 position locked down entering the season. * as a QB, per the Kendall Hinton Rule. Projection: The only way we’ll have resolution to this battle is if there’s a transfer or injury between now and the end of the season. Wake Forest played things close to the vest last season with its battle for the No. 2 spot behind Hartman and there’s no reason to suspect this season will be different. Griffis and Kern are intertwined and have been for quite some time, and seemingly will be until about 13 months from now when one of them has to start the 2023 opener. I see Kern with a slight advantage in accuracy and grasp of the offense; I see Griffis with an advantage in competitiveness and pocket presence. Given those are observations based off of practices and neither has played many meaningful snaps, it’s all we’ve got to go on right now … and it’s not much. The good news is that Wake’s weekly depth chart should provide clarity on which quarterback is ahead of the other.

5. No. 3 running back