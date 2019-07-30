News More News
Florida DB adds Wake offer, eyes more

Kelly Quinlan
Managing Editor

Wake Forest jumped in on Robert E. Lee HS three-star 2021 cornerback Robert Simmons with an offer. Simmons has already checked out almost every P5 school in Florida and aims to visit more programs before the year ends.


