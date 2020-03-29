News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-29 12:15:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Fla. defender excited by recent Wake offer, hopes to visit

Russell Johnson • DeaconsIllustrated
Recruiting Writer

The dead period instituted by the NCAA has created a bit of a pause in some prospects' recruitments. At the same time, others who were set to see their stock increase in the spring, are seeing that...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}