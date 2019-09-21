News More News
Five takeaways from Wake Forest's 49-7 win over Elon

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

Wake Forest continues to impress taking care of business with a 49-7 win over Elon in the final non-conference regular season game of 2019. The Deacs are now just two wins away from bowl eligibility before even starting league play. Head coach Dave Clawson and his staff also had an opportunity to play some true freshmen and test their depth in the second half.

{{ article.author_name }}