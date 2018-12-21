Fort Myers, FL - The No. 1 point guard in the country has kept his recruitment under wraps for almost his entire high school career. Once his senior season hit, Cole Anthony finally released a list of top schools. Rivals.com caught up with the elite playmaker as he discussed his top 6 schools of Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgetown, North Carolina, Wake Forest and Miami. Anthony recaps his official visits he's taken thus far and his upcoming visit to Wake Forest. Anthony is still eyeing a springtime decision.