COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The topic of reclassification has been a hot button issue of late and with Jalen Lecque, the stakes are raised even higher thanks to his national standing. A member of the 2019 class, Lecque is competing in the United States under-18 trials this weekend.

A five-star guard that popped out of relative obscurity last summer, Lecque has become one of the most watched prospects nationally.

“Last year, I had to make a statement for myself since I wasn’t expected to score that many points so I had to do what I had to,” he said. ‘Now, everybody is watching me and everybody is gearing towards stopping me so I just have to adjust to it. This spring, it was a pretty good success towards the end and it is better now since I am in that point guard spot.”

While Lecque is known for his explosiveness and entertaining style of play, he could also become one of the few to jump directly into the NBA, that is as long as he remains in the 2019 class.

“It is a good idea,” he said. “I have to talk it over with my parents and just get bigger physically and just fill out. If I feel like I am good enough next year and my body gets bigger and stronger, and I get better at the point guard position, you just never know.”