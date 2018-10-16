CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The annual Farrell Freshman 15 mid-season version is out and today we look at 12-10 led by a former five-star cornerback. MIDSEASON FARRELL 15: Nos. 13-15

The skinny: Hartman made a commitment to Wake Forest during the summer leading up to his junior season and never wavered on his word. His older brother had played in Winston-Salem, which helped the Demon Deacons with his recruitment.

Hartman looked in line to be battling for the back-up spot behind Kendall Hinton, but when Hinton was suspended for the first three games, Hartman took over the job and played like a veteran. Having passed for 1,259 yards and 10 touchdowns, Wake Forest seems to have found their quarterback for the present and future. Farrell’s take: Hartman was a mid-three star prospect out of high school who was not heavily recruited at all mainly due to a lack of size. We had him as 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds coming out and that was the big issues despite having a solid career and good arm strength. He showed off some of his skills at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas but nothing to make us think he’d be so successful as a true freshman in college. He’s been a nice surprise for Wake Forest.

The skinny: Mays initially committed to the in-state Vols, but eventually re-opened his process. Clemson quickly became the frontrunner heading down the stretch, however an official visit to Georgia put the Bulldogs over the top in late December. Playing time wasn’t guaranteed for Mays this season, but injuries to both Andrew Thomas and Ben Cleveland have seen him impress at left tackle and then right guard. Farrell’s take: Mays was a five-star known for his aggressive attitude and physical nature out of high school. The former Vols commitment ended up choosing Georgia and has been the best true freshman offensive lineman in the country. This is no surprise to us as we had him as a five-star pretty early and a guy who projected as a right tackle or a guard.