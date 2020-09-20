Extended dead period not slowing things down for WR Zavier Short
Wake Forest fans may have noticed that the coaching staff isn't offering as many 2022 recruits as they would in a normal cycle. The extended dead period means that not only have recruits been unabl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news