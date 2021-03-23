DeaconsIllustrated - DuBose opting to go pro

After just one season in Winston-Salem, senior guard Ian DuBose is forgoing his extra year of eligibility and he is going pro with the support of head basketball coach Steve Forbes.

“After many lengthy meetings with Ian since the end of our season, he and I have agreed it would be in his best interest to explore his professional basketball opportunities," Forbes said in a statement. "My staff and I will assist Ian and his family as he pursues his dream of playing professional basketball and completing his graduate degree at Wake Forest this summer.”

Dubose played in just 11 games starting 10 after dealing with medical issues for the first half of the Deacs truncated season. His numbers however in the 11 games were very good with a 10.9 point per game average, 46-percent shooting from the field, and 36-percent from three.