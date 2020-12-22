DeaconsIllustrated - Dream come true for Griffis as he joins brother Mitch

Tuesday was a dream come true for Va. QB Brett Griffis.

After not playing football this season due to COVID-19 shutting things down in the state of Virginia, Griffis saw his recruitment develop slower than many might have expected.

The offer from Wake Forest in late November was game-changing for Brett and his family, to the point his commitment felt more like a "when" moment and not an "if" moment.

Griffis will join his brother Mitch in Winston-Salem, and is the second commitment of the 2022 cycle for the Demon Deacons.

