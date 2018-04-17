Junior center Doral Moore announced his decision to declare for the NBA draft on Tuesday afternoon. Moore went from a back up to a starter in his junior season starting 30 of 31 games with his minutes per game jumping from 8.3 to 25.5 after the departure last year of John Collins for the NBA draft. As a junior he shot almost 69-percent from the field and averaged 9.4 rebounds per game with 2 blocks per game for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

“I want to thank Coach Manning, the assistant coaches and Coach Horn for their guidance and preparing me to take this step,” said Moore in a statement. “I appreciate how they believed in me, stuck with me and pushed me to reach my potential. I developed so much, both as a player and a person, during my years at Wake Forest. I want to thank all my professors and tutors, especially Miss Jane (Caldwell), for pushing me academically and making me a better person. I will miss my teammates, my brothers, who shared the good times with me and helped me through the bad times. I also want to thank the Demon Deacon fans that supported us every night and made playing at Wake Forest an incredible experience.”

Manning once again has to fill a big void in the post earlier than expected, but he said he understood Moore's decision.

“We wish Doral the best of luck as he begins the next stage of his career,” said head coach Danny Manning in a statement. “We have seen his development over his three years in our program and to average a double-double in ACC games last season shows his potential. While we are disappointed to see him leave, we are proud that our program has been able to help another player achieve his dream of playing professional basketball.”