Most recruitniks know this, but it is never over in recruiting until the letter of intent is signed, sent and received.

On Wednesday, in Georgia alone, we saw Rashad Battle decommit from Maryland and Rashad Amos decommit from Western Kentucky.

Thursday is a new day, but Pittsburgh has lost a commitment this time. Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove cornerback Tee Denson has backed off his pledge to the Panthers and opened his recruitment back up.

In recent weeks, Denson has added offers from Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Those gave him reason to think hard about this decision.

"Pitt didn't do anything wrong, but this decision is life-changing, so I want to make sure I am making the right one," said Denson. "Pitt is still in it, but I am mainly focused on Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Miami.

"I just feel like this is the best decision for me. Each of those schools are showing heavy interest in me, I talk to a coach every day from each school and now I just need to take visits."

He has yet to visit any of the three schools, but he has an official visit scheduled to Wake Forest the weekend of November 23. Discussions are ongoing with the Hurricanes and Hokies, but no dates are locked in yet.

The visits will need to happen soon though because Denson is planning to sign in December.

Denson said, "I plan on visiting all three officially and making my decision based on which one feels like home to me."