Wake Forest is one of several schools targeting Eden James a talented running back from Treasure Coast HS who also has an impressive connection with that position from his father. James is the son of Edgerrin James the Hall of Fame NFL running back and the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. The younger James put up video-game level stats as a junior and that caught the attention of the Deacs staff who offered.

James said the Wake Forest staff has stayed in constant contact with him since they offered back in late-January when running backs coach John Hunter gave him the good news.