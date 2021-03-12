Deacs targeting RB with a great pedigree
Wake Forest is one of several schools targeting Eden James a talented running back from Treasure Coast HS who also has an impressive connection with that position from his father. James is the son of Edgerrin James the Hall of Fame NFL running back and the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. The younger James put up video-game level stats as a junior and that caught the attention of the Deacs staff who offered.
James said the Wake Forest staff has stayed in constant contact with him since they offered back in late-January when running backs coach John Hunter gave him the good news.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news