Deacs target Atlanta OL
Wake Forest coaches will be very selective with offensive line targets in the 2022 recruiting cycle and one of the newest targets for the Deacs staff is Steven Nahmias from the Marist School in Atlanta. Nahmias talks about the Wake Forest offer and his recruitment with Deacons Illustrated.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news