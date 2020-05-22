One of the more versatile and interesting prospects in the 2021 class is Prince Kollie from David Crockett High School in Tennessee. Wake Forest is one of the outliers in his recruitment making his top 10 on Thursday night. Deacons Illustrated caught up with Kollie to get his take on the Deacs and where Wake stands in his recruitment.

"Coach Greg Jones, head coach Dave Clawson and coach Ryan Crawford are all recruiting me from Wake," he said. "They tell me that they really like my film and that they would really like to have me at Wake Forest."