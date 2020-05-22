News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 13:14:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Deacs remain a player for Prince Kollie

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

One of the more versatile and interesting prospects in the 2021 class is Prince Kollie from David Crockett High School in Tennessee. Wake Forest is one of the outliers in his recruitment making his top 10 on Thursday night. Deacons Illustrated caught up with Kollie to get his take on the Deacs and where Wake stands in his recruitment.

"Coach Greg Jones, head coach Dave Clawson and coach Ryan Crawford are all recruiting me from Wake," he said. "They tell me that they really like my film and that they would really like to have me at Wake Forest."

Prince Kollie poses during his Wake visit with Ryan Crawford and Greg Jones
Prince Kollie poses during his Wake visit with Ryan Crawford and Greg Jones
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}