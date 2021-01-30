 DeaconsIllustrated - Deacs pick up second ACC win against Miami
Deacs pick up second ACC win against Miami

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Wake Forest picked up another ACC win on Saturday against Miami 66-54 in Winston-Salem. Steve Forbes club struggled at times shooting but the team was able to put away the Hurricanes behind a strong night from a quartet of Deacs including freshman point guard Carter Whitt who hit all three of his three-point attempts and 16 points from Daivien Williamson and 15 from Jalen Johnson.

Jalen Johnson drives the lane against Miami
Jalen Johnson drives the lane against Miami (Walter Unks/ACC Media Services)
