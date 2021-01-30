DeaconsIllustrated - Deacs pick up second ACC win against Miami

Deacs pick up second ACC win against Miami
Wake Forest picked up another ACC win on Saturday against Miami 66-54 in Winston-Salem. Steve Forbes club struggled at times shooting but the team was able to put away the Hurricanes behind a strong night from a quartet of Deacs including freshman point guard Carter Whitt who hit all three of his three-point attempts and 16 points from Daivien Williamson and 15 from Jalen Johnson.
The Deacs notch conference win number ✌️ in the last three with the 66-54 dub over Miami.— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 30, 2021
Highlights brought to you by @GEICO #ACCMBB | @WakeMBB pic.twitter.com/9QAfeGR5Bm