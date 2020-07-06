 DeaconsIllustrated - Deacs land in top 6 for GA DB
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-06 00:49:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Deacs land in top 6 for GA DB

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

Hart County (Ga.) safety Montae Maxwell dropped his top schools' list on Sunday. Wake Forest made the cut for the Hartwell standout. It is unclear if the Deacs will pick up an additional safety typ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}